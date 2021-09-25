Watch and bet on horse racing in the UK and Ireland this Sunday free of charge via QuinnBet and their horse racing live streaming service. Sign up to their sportsbooks, then view every race from the British Isles and beyond, all for nothing. New customers get a £25 risk free bet just for joining.

This Sunday, there are two Group races in Ireland on another cracking Curragh card. In England, meanwhile, there is a meeting from the home of The Derby, Epsom Downs. West Wales track Ffos Las also has horse racing action on offer.

Live Stream Sunday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

The 7f Group 3 Weld Park Stakes for juvenile fillies (2:30) sees Joseph O’Brien saddle three runners against famous father Aidan, who trains two. The favourite comes from outside one of Ireland’s most influential horse racing families, though, in Sunset Shiraz. Gavin Cromwell’s charge has placed in higher grades on both her last two starts. She has the measure of Aidan O’Brien runner Concert Hall on that form. Joseph’s main contenders are Albula and Tranquil Lady, according to the overnight betting.

Perhaps the main reason to tune into horse racing live streaming this Sunday is the other Group 3 at the Curragh, the Loughbrown Stakes over 2m (3:35). St Leger third The Mediterranean drops down in grade and now meets his main market rivals getting weight. Search For A Song, the dual Irish St Leger heroine, is out to improve on a failed bid for her hat-trick for Dermot Weld. Henry De Bromhead saddles Lismore, a Listed winner at Sandown over the summer. Seamie Heffernan is an eye-catching jockey booking for owner JP McManus and trainer Jessica Harrington aboard Barrington Court.

Sunday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 26 September

Curragh – first race 13:25 BST

Epsom – first race 13:50 BST

Ffos Las – first race 14:10 BST

