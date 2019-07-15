Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Daniel Candeias

Rangers picked up a 4-0 win over Marseille on Sunday and Steven Gerrard was delighted with Daniel Candeias’ display.
The Rangers boss lavished praise on the midfielder who scored a brace for the Ibrox outfit.
Gerrard revealed that Candeias was outstanding and it was the best 45 minutes he has seen from the player. He also claimed that he wishes Candeias could do this consistently.
Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Daniel was outstanding for the 45 minutes he was on the pitch. That’s not a surprise. I have been around Daniel for 12 months now. I wish I’d seen more of that on a consistent basis. That’s probably the best 45 minutes I’ve seen from him. You have to take into account it was a pre-season friendly.”
Candeias will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and he will be looking to add more consistency to his game heading into the new season.
Rangers will want to win the title next year and Gerrard will need all of his players firing on all cylinders. If he can add some consistency to his game, Candeias could be a great option for Gerrard’s side.
The Scottish giants have been very active in the market this summer and they will be bitterly disappointed if they fail to close the gap with Celtic next year.
The side has shown improvement under Gerrard but it is time for them to take the next step now.