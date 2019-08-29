Steve Bruce expects Newcastle duo to deliver this week

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has delivered an update on Joelinton and Almiron.
The attacking duo are expected to be fit for the game against Watford and Bruce claims that they could win the game for Newcastle.
He said to the Chronicle: “I hope they will win us the game v Watford.”
Newcastle are expected to be without Matt Ritchie for the game and they cannot afford to lose any more key players.
Joelinton and Almiron have impressed since joining the club and Newcastle are heavily reliant on them in the attack. Their absence would have been a hammer blow for the Magpies.
Newcastle managed to pick up a win against Tottenham last time out and they were impressive against Leicester City as well.
It will be interesting to see how they perform against Javi Gracia’s side now.
Newcastle should be able to beat these teams and they will be desperate for the three points. Bruce will want to avoid a relegation dogfight this season and if he can win these games, the Magpies can aim for a midtable finish.
It will be interesting to see how they approach the contest and who comes out on top in the end.