Steve Bruce could drop Newcastle ace Miguel Almiron this week

Newcastle have made a poor start to the Premier League season so far.
Steve Bruce’s men will face Leicester City this weekend and the Magpies need to pick up a win in order to boost their morale.
It will be interesting to see how they setup against the Foxes this week. Brendan Rodgers’ men have done well so far and they will be firm favourites heading into this game.
According to Daily Star, Bruce could change things up in order freshen up his side.
The Newcastle manager is considering dropping Miguel Almiron for the game. The former MLS star has made a poor start to the season and the 25-year-old has struggled to deliver the goods.
Almiron is currently Newcastle’s only creative source and his dip in form has cost the side in attack.
Unless he regains his form, it would be good to try out something else. It will be interesting to see if Bruce is willing to place his faith in Allan Saint-Maximin now.
The enigmatic winger is a match winner when he is on form and he could make a big difference to Bruce’s attack.
He will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack for sure.