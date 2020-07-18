Stan Collymore reacts to Leeds United feat, mentions Celtic

Stan Collymore has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United getting promoted to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker has welcomed Leeds to the top flight of English football.





The Englishman has added that the Whites’ home ground, Elland Road, is the loudest stadium he has been to.

Collymore has added that Celtic’s Celtic Park is the loudest stadium in the UK.

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town away from home in the Championship on Friday evening saw Leeds get promoted to the Premier League.

The Whites will now finish in the top two of the Championship table regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season.

Congratulations to @LUFC on promotion, Loudest English ground I've been to ( Celtic Park loudest in UK), some welcome noise and rawness amongst the identikit stadiums and happy clappy day trippers. An actual hostile environment which away players and away fans should love. 👍🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 18, 2020

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England, and the Premier League is a better division with the Whites among the 20 clubs in it.

Elland Road will buzzing next season, and top teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all will find it hard to win matches there, especially if fans are allowed back in stadia.

For now, the Leeds fans should be happy and enjoy this great occasion.