Son Heung-min sends message to Tottenham fans after 5-0 win

Tottenham picked up a comfortable win over Red Star in the Champions League last night.
Harry Kane and Son put in a couple of outstanding displays to guide the Londoners to a 5-0 win.
Son Heung-Min has now sent a message to the fans after the game.
Speaking to media, Son said: “We have to stick together.”
Son’s message is no surprise at this stage. Tottenham have started the season poorly and the players and the manager have been criticised heavily.
Also, the fans seem to have panicked in the recent weeks.
The Tottenham forward clearly believes that the fans must support the players and together they can achieve more impressive results like the one against Red Star.
It will be interesting to see how Spurs perform in the coming weeks.
They need to improve a lot in the league games if they want to play Champions League football next season.
Spurs spent a lot of money in the summer but they are yet to deliver the goods on the pitch.
Pochettino is under a lot of pressure to turn it around and the win over Red Star will have given him some relief. The players will look to build on this as well and put together a winning run now.