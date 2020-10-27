Son Heung-min says Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane is ‘incredible’

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min raved about his teammate Harry Kane on beIN SPORTS (10:10pm, October 26, 2020).

Son said that he and Kane have developed a strong understanding with each other on the football pitch.





The South Korea international added that the 27-year-old England international is “incredible”, and outlined how he helps him score goals.

The 28-year-old made the comments following Spurs’ 1-0 win against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Son scored the winner for Spurs on 76 minutes when he headed home after Kane had headed Erik Lamela’s pass onto him.

The South Korean said about Kane on beIN SPORTS (10:10pm, October 26, 2020): “I think we understand quite well. We spoke already so many times. But I think he is just incredible.

“I don’t have to do too much playing with him together, so I just have to run on it. Only I have to run and the ball is in front of my face and I think it’s really enjoyable playing with this guy.”

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Kane and Son have been superb for Spurs so far this season, and they have connected well with each other in attack.

According to WhoScored, the England international striker has scored five goals and provided eight assists in six Premier League games for Tottenham so far this season.

Son has scored eight goals and provided two assists in six league matches for Spurs so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Top-four Challenge

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment with 11 points from six matches, just two points behind Everton and Liverpool, who are first and second respectively.

This is turning out to be a strange season where Manchester City are below West Ham United and Arsenal, while promoted club Leeds United are sixth in the table.

While some Spurs may hope for a title challenge this season, the main objective for the North London outfit this campaign has to be finishing in the top four.

A return to the Champions League is crucial in Spurs achieving success in the future in terms of more finance and attracting better quality players.