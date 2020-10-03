Some Newcastle United fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin display tonight

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Allan Saint-Maximin against Burnley at home on Saturday evening.

Saint-Maximin was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Burnley at St. James' Park this evening.





The 23-year-old winger started the match and played for 73 minutes, as Steve Bruce’s side won 3-1.

The Frenchman is one of the best players on the books of the Magpies at the moment, and he played well yet again for his team and scored in the 14th minute.

According to WhoScored, Saint-Maximin took one shot which ended in goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90%, took 40 touches, attempted four dribbles, and put in three crosses.

The winger has scored one goal and provided one assist in three Premier League matches for Newcastle so far this season, while during the 2019-20 campaign, he scored scored three goals and provided four assists in 26 league appearances for the Magpies, according to WhoScored.

Some Newcastle fans were impressed with the display produced by Saint-Maximin against Burnley on Saturday and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

This was probably Saint Maximin's best game. Class and efficient on the ball. Keep pushing !! #nufc — 👉LDG👈 (@LockdownGames93) October 3, 2020

Impossible to understate the difference between when Alain Saint-Maximin plays and when he doesn’t. Adding Fraser will hopefully relieve some of the creative burden on him. #NUFC #NEWBUR — Phil M (@Phil4239) October 3, 2020

Saint-Maximin is a special, special footballer #NUFC — Tyler Hutchinson (@HutchTyler) October 3, 2020