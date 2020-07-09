Some Manchester United fans react to Jack Grealish display for Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Grealish for Aston Villa against their team.

Grealish was in action for Villa in their Premier League game against United at Villa Park on Thursday evening.





The 24-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Red Devils won 3-0.

According to WhoScored, against United on Thursday evening, Grealish took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 87.1%, took 53 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle and one interception, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 32 appearances in the Premier League for the Villans, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are interested in signing Grealish from Premier League rivals Villa in the summer transfer window.

The result this evening has enhanced the Red Devils’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table and has pushed the Villans closer to relegation to the Championship.

Some United fans have given their take on the performance of Grealish for Villa against their team on Thursday evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

So where's this Grealish bloke everyone keeps talking about? Thought he played for Villa? #MUFC — EvolEntity (@EntityEvol) July 9, 2020

DO NOT SIGN GREALISH. — El Patron 🤠 (@ZeeMufc) July 9, 2020

45 minutes of football and there is nothing that justifies the hype around Jack Grealish. #MUFC #AVLMUN — Man United Broadcast (@manutd_brdcast) July 9, 2020

I still think VDB is better than Grealish 🤷🏻‍♂️ #mufc — ZombieJester (@ZombieJester) July 9, 2020

There's no way Grealish will play Championship. We need to seal him — Raymond Wolf Mikaelson (@_blondedWolf) July 9, 2020

You’re probably right. — Mack The Knife (@IdMjones) July 9, 2020

I think Grealish has potential. But not worth that much. — /A (@ThatRedDeviL) July 9, 2020

Grealish to take lingard place easy — jj jon (@jjjon5150) July 9, 2020

Grealish is an overhyped average player who wouldn’t fit anywhere in our rebuild. There a far more better options. Don’t fall for the media #MUFC — MANUTD FOLLOWBACK (@randysarfo) July 9, 2020

Where is Grealish today? Maybe if he pulled his socks up he would b seen… but not sure he would improve United ❤️ #AVLMUN #mufc #mufcfamily — Eldar Våge (@eldar117) July 9, 2020