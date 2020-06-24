Some Liverpool fans react to Fabinho display against Crystal Palace

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fabinho against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Fabinho was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Palace at Anfield.





The 26-year-old defensive midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Merseyside outfit won 3-0.

The Brazil international had a superb game, as he provided an assist and scored one goal.

According to WhoScored, the defensive midfielder took two shots of which one ended in goal, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 97.8%, won one header, took 106 touches, and made six tackles and two interceptions.

So far this season, Fabinho has scored two goals and provided two assists in 22 Premier League matches, and has played seven times in the Champions League for Liverpool, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former AS Monaco star scored one goal and provided two assists in 28 Premier League matches, and played 11 times in the Champions League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Fabinho against Palace at Anfield on Wednesday evening and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fabinho has been solid!! He’s so good!! — Aden Clarke (@adenLFC4life) June 24, 2020

Fabinho masterclass yet again 👏 — Seán ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFC556) June 24, 2020

Fabinho has been our best midfielder so far since the return — Dan (@LFCDan3) June 24, 2020

I don’t wanna jinx it but I think Fabinho is back to his best #lfc #LIVCRY — Spin The Block (@StacksIsReal) June 24, 2020

Fabinho's been immense thus far… — Marco Benson (@Marco_BensonLFC) June 24, 2020

Fabinho is truly world class Liverpool best midfielder before injury and after injury #LFC — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) June 24, 2020