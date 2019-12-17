Sir Kenny Dalglish heaps praise on Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos

Rangers lost the Betfred Cup final against Celtic earlier this month but Sir Kenny Dalglish was very impressed with Alfredo Morelos.
The Rangers ace struggled to make a big impact on the game but his desire and attitude was excellent.
Dalglish revealed that the Colombian was unfortunate to come up against a keeper in inspired form. Fraser Forster was unplayable for Celtic on the day and he managed to keep Morelos in check.
He wrote in the Sunday Post: “I was pleased for Morelos. Sure, he missed chances against Neil Lennon’s team but he never hid and he loves to get a shot in on goal. I like his hunger and attitude. Last Sunday he was just unfortunate that he came up against a goalkeeper in amazing form.”
The Rangers ace had a couple of chances to influence the game but he failed to take them.
Morelos has been Rangers’ best player for a while now and he has been in red hot form all season. One mediocre game won’t define his quality and it will be interesting to see how he performs during the rest of the season.
He will be hoping to guide his team to a trophy by the end of this season.
Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers for quite some time now and if he does leave in the summer, he will want to finish off on a high.