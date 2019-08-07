Sidibe set to undergo Everton medical today

Everton are set to sign Djibril Sidibe on loan this summer.
The Toffees have agreed on a deal with Monaco and the player will undergo his medical with the Premier League club today.
The news has been confirmed by Guardian and the reliable Paul Joyce as well.
Everton set to finalise deal for Djibril Sidibe on loan from AS Monaco. Medical scheduled for tomorrow.
Sidibe did well in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a quality addition to Marco Silva’s back four.
He will be an upgrade on Seamus Coleman right now. The Everton star is past his peak and he needs replacing.
If Sidibe manages to impress in the Premier League, Everton can then try to sign him permanently next summer like they did with Andre Gomes. The 27-year-old can fill in as a defensive winger and a left-back as well if needed.
Sidibe has the qualities to thrive in English football but he might need some time to adapt to the intensity of the league.
It will be interesting to see how he performs next season.
Everton now have a quality back four in place for the new season and they will be expected to challenge for the European positions.
Mina, Keane, Sidibe and Digne are all quality players and if Silva can get his side firing, they might just push the top six next season.