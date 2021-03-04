Several Newcastle United players want Graeme Jones to take over from Steve Bruce until the end of the season

According to Sportsmail, several Newcastle United players want new assistant boss Graeme Jones to take charge of the club until the end of the season, believing he represents their best chance of avoiding relegation.

Most of the players reportedly neither trust nor like head coach Steve Bruce, and there is growing resentment towards the Magpies boss in the dressing room.





The Newcastle boss suspects that players have reported their unhappiness to managing director Lee Charnley, and they have sided with Matt Ritchie after Bruce physically confronted and barged him on the training ground on Tuesday.

The winger was blamed by the Magpies head coach during his post-match interview for not getting his tactical instructions on quick enough about a formation switch prior to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ equaliser during weekend’s 1-1 draw, and that has left Ritchie furious.

Bruce also blamed Jamal Lewis, Martin Dubravka and Joelinton after the match, and his refusal to take all the responsibility by simply shifting the blame onto them has got the players unhappy.

Jones, 50, joined Bruce’s backroom staff from Bournemouth in January, and he has been credited in some quarters for some of the little improvements in recent Newcastle performances.

With just three points and a place above the relegation zone after 26 Premier League games, fans are scared that they could find themselves in the Championship next term, and it seems that a majority of the players think so too.

They clearly no longer want Bruce to remain in charge and have lost faith in him.

It will be interesting to see what owner and chairman Mike Ashley thinks of that and the recent happenings on and off the pitch regarding the Toons boss, but the businessman would most likely ignore everything and wait till the end of the season before making any decisions.

