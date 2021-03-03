Newcastle United takeover expected to go ahead even if they get relegated

According to Independent, sources close to the Newcastle United takeover situation maintain that all parties in the consortium would still be interested even if the team are relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

The Magpies are currently just three points and a place above the drop zone after 26 Premier League games and fans are scared that they could go down.





The attacking trio of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are currently injured and not expected to return until after this month’s international break.

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Justin Barnes – the advisor of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley – has put takeover conversations on hold, and the club is not for sale right now.

This was influenced by the injuries Saint-Maximin and Almiron suffered over the weekend.

The Magpies’ top-flight status is not guaranteed right now, and missing three of their best players will not help head coach Steve Bruce.

While takeover talks are on hold, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Reuben brothers and Amanda Staveley remain eager to complete the transaction, and not even a drop to the Championship will deter them.

As expected, a price renegotiation would need to occur if that happens, but the takeover could be done very quickly as all the time-consuming preparation work thas already been completed.

Ashley will hope that Bruce successfully guides his side to safety, as taking a hit on the agreed £300 million price would not do his business any good.

The Newcastle owner wants out, and he will be hoping that the Premier League finally gives the green light very soon.

PIF are already looking elsewhere, with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammad bin Salman interested in acquiring a minority stake in Inter Milan.

The current owners of the Italian giants would prefer to sell 30 percent of Inter to PIF, and the consortium governor Yasir Al Rumayyan has been involved in the negotiations.

The @Gazzetta_it story is correct. PIF have explored a minority stake in #InterMilan. Told Yasir Al Rumayyan involved in talks. Up to 30% investment discussed which, based on Suning’s highest valuation would be €300m (260m). Nothing agreed but may give Suning an out not to sell. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 3, 2021

While some Newcastle fans would fear that the Saudis’ interest in Inter could end their interest in the St. James’ Park outfit, that is not expected to happen, and it will be interesting to see how things go with the club’s takeover in the coming months.

At this stage all that’s clear is PIF have engaged with Suning, & with a very different investment model to other suitors. Told this doesn’t end their interest in #NUFC, but it obviously shows they are actively looking elsewhere. They are opportunistic & Inter is available. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 3, 2021

