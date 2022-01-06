Newcastle United news: Lucas Digne not keen to join the Magpies

Newcastle United are interested to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne in this transfer window.

However, as per latest reports from 90MIN, the 28-year-old has made it clear that he doesn’t want a move to St James’ Park.

It is said that the Magpies submitted a £22 million offer to secure a deal for the French footballer.

But Digne at this point isn’t keen to join the Tyneside club, although that could change later in the transfer window.

The France international fell out of favour with Rafael Benitez after he argued over tactics with the Spanish boss.

He hasn’t played a match for the Toffees since early December, despite being a key member of the team earlier in the season.

The left-back is now expected to leave Goodison Park this month and Everton have also signed a replacement for him in the shape of Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The former Barcelona player is said to be keen on a move to Chelsea who have also been linked with him.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are in the market for a left-back after Ben Chilwell suffered a knee ligament injury that could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City and West Ham have also been credited with an interest in Digne.

The 28-year-old joined the Toffees in the summer of 2018. Since his arrival at Goodison Park, he has made 127 appearances across all competitions, with six goals and 20 assists to his name.