Newcastle United news: Magpies target Dutch defender Sven Botman

Newcastle United are interested in signing Seven Botman who is currently on the books of French side Lille, according to reports.

The 21-year-old started the first nine matches for the Mastiffs this season. However, a groin injury kept him out of the team during October and November.

He returned to the side in their 2-1 victory over Rennes earlier this December.

The young centre-back joined the French outfit in the summer of 2020 from Ajax in a deal worth around €8 million.

The Dutch footballer played an important role last season to help Lille to the Ligue 1 title. He missed only a single game in the entire league season and made 37 appearances.

His performances in France have reportedly attracted the attention of Premier League side Newcastle United.

According to the Guardian, the Magpies have made the 21-year-old a priority signing in the January transfer window.

The Tyneside club are currently 19th in the league standings, having secured a single victory in 16 matches so far.

They are in desperate need of reinforcements and will likely try to sign some quality players in the next transfer window.

Botman is a highly talented centre-back who can be a big success at St James’ Park.

The Geordies have conceded plenty of goals this season and they need a quality defender.

The Dutch player seems like a good fit as he has already proven his abilities in Ligue 1.