Newcastle United news: Magpies keen to sign Joe Rodon

Newcastle United are interested in signing Joe Rodon who is currently on the books of Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in the summer of 2020 from Swansea City in a deal worth around £11 million.

However, he failed to make an impact at the London side, managing only 20 appearances in all competitions since making the move.

Now as per a report from the Telegraph, the Lilywhites are prepared to let the centre-back leave on loan in the January transfer window.

And Newcastle United are said to be one of the clubs who are keen to secure his signature.

The Magpies are currently battling relegation and occupy 19th spot in the league table with 10 points only.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of Manchester City who fired four goals to claim an emphatic victory at St James’ Park.

The Tyneside club will have to bring in some reinforcements in January if they want to stay in the top-flight by the end of the season.

Eddie Howe’ side have won only a single match this season and have lost an incredible 10 games.

Following the takeover, Newcastle United can now afford to sign some of the best players.

Joe Rodon is a hugely talented centre-back who can shine at St James’ Park. He is a typical all-round defender who is strong, quick and good in the air.