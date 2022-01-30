Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies in talks with Manchester United over Dean Henderson move

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Dean Henderson who is currently on the books of Manchester United.

According to talkSPORT, the Magpies are currently in talks with United over a deadline day move for the 24-year-old.

Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

It has been reported that the Tyneside club also enquired about Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.

Henderson clocked up 26 appearances across all competitions last season, earning 13 clean sheets to his name (stats from Transfermarkt).

However, he has been struggling for game time this season at Old Trafford, with David de Gea currently the Red Devils’ number one keeper.

The England international hasn’t started at all in the Premier League and has made only two appearances this campaign.

He reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford in search of regular game time.

Newcastle have been very active in this transfer window so far. They signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid before also completing a move for Chris Wood from Burnley.

And now they want to bring Henderson to St James’ Park as well.

However, signing the 24-year-old would rule out a loan move for Jesse Lingard as clubs cannot loan two players from the same team.

Manager Eddie Howe has a huge task on his hand to keep the Magpies in the top-flight by the end of the season.

The Geordies are currently 18th in the league standings, with only two wins to their name.

Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits with bet365