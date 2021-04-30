Securing Champions League football will not impact Harry Kane’s decision to remain at Tottenham

Interim Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ryan Mason has insisted that failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League will not impact Harry Kane’s future.

Addressing the media before his side’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Sunday, Mason was quizzed about the matter.





He said: “I don’t think so. Harry Kane loves this football club. That’s been proven over the last seven or eight years.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. Everyone knows that. We know that, and I’d like to think Harry knows that as well.”

SL View: Are trophies required to justify Kane’s world-class status?

Few would disagree with Mason’s comments regarding Kane’s world-class status, with the Spurs talisman leading both the Premier League’s goalscoring and assist charts this season.

However, unlike elite counterparts like Robert Lewandowski or Sergio Agüero, the England captain is yet to win silverware with his club.

Sunday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City was his latest trophy disappointment, adding to the 2019 Champions League heartbreak suffered against Liverpool.

Throughout his time in north London, Kane has consistently delivered the goods, registering an impressive 164 goals in 240 Premier League appearances.

Despite picking up the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last week, it is clear trophies remain a goal for Kane.

With the Spurs man set to turn 28 this summer and Tottenham experiencing another disappointing season, many people expect Kane to seek pastures new.

The forward will not be short of offers, with both Manchester clubs likely to be at the forefront of the race to secure his services.

While Mason has insisted that Champions League football isn’t vital for Kane, the interim manager is probably deluding himself.

For a player who possesses such quality, he deserves the chance to play for a team that can challenge for the biggest honours.

Read also: Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick thought to be interested in Tottenham job.