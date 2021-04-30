Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is thought to be interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job

According to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is thought to be interested in becoming Tottenham Hotspur next manager, despite being linked to the German national team job.

However, Spurs, as yet, are not thought to have reciprocated that interest and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.





The North Londoners want a top manager to replace Jose Mourinho, but they have been deal massive blows in their search thus far.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wanted RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann to succeed the sacked Portuguese, but Bayern Munich have pipped him to the 33-year-old.

Spurs turned to Ajax Erik ten Hag, but the Eredivisie giants handed their manager a new contract until 2023 today.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is also on Levy’s radar, but it will potentially cost around £70 million to recruit the services of the Foxes boss and his backroom staff and Tottenham have ended their interest in him.

Flick is leaving Bayern at the end of the campaign, and it is widely believed he is taking over from Joachim Low at the German national team.

He led the Bundesliga giants to the Champions League title last season, winning the domestic title and German Cup.

Spurs need to get their next managerial appointment right after the Mourinho experiment failed, and Flick could be keen to test himself in the Premier League.

The future of Harry Kane and some other Tottenham stars could depend on who is in the dugout when next campaign resumes, and landing the German will likely keep the striker and others.

