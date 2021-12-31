Tottenham Hotspur news: Antonio Conte believes Hugo Lloris will stay

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes France international Hugo Lloris is keen to extend his stay at Spurs beyond the summer.

The 35-year-old’s current contract is set to run out at the end of this season and he has yet to agree new terms with the Lilywhites.

The experienced goalkeeper will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs in the new year.

Lloris joined Spurs in the summer of 2012 from Lyon in a deal worth around €10 million.

Since his arrival in north London, he has clocked up 392 appearances across all competitions, with 133 clean sheets to his name (stats from Transfermarkt).

The keeper’s deal is expiring in six months but Conte believes that the France international’s love for Tottenham is a reason for him to extend his stay.

“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,’ the 52-year-old said (as per Daily Mail). ‘For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.”

When asked if the keeper wants to stay, he replied: “I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham. This could be his opinion.’

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs in the beginning of November.

The Italian has made an impressive start to his new reign, with the North London outfit unbeaten in the Premier League since he took charge.

He led the Lilywhites to victories over Leeds, Brentford, Norwich and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are now seventh in the league standings, having 30 points from 17 matches.

They will return to action in the top-flight this weekend when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road.