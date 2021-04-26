Harry Kane posts message on Twitter after Carabao Cup defeat vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

City defender Aymeric Laporte, who was fortunate enough to be on the pitch after escaping a yellow card in the first half, scored in the later stages to lead them to the trophy.

The 26-year-old rose above Moussa Sissoko to head home Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick eight minutes from time.

Harry Kane, who was doubtful before the game, played the entire 90 minutes but failed to make an impact. In fact, apart from Lucas Moura, it was a pretty flat performance from Spurs.

The England striker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction and defended the players’ effort.

Yesterday was tough to take we gave it our all but came up short. Can just focus on five massive games to go in the league. Brilliant to have had fans back in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/DyhIU7z21r — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 26, 2021

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld also took to Twitter to comment on the performance.

It was great to have an atmosphere back and it would have been incredible to celebrate with the fans at the final whistle after such a difficult time. Thank you for your unconditional support. #COYS — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 26, 2021

Tottenham’s season now hinges on the next five games. They are seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see whether Kane will remain at Spurs beyond the summer if they fail to secure a Premier League top-four spot.

Many of Europe’s top clubs are interested in signing the England captain, but Spurs will be eager to retain his services.

