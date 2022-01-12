Tottenham News: Conte wants more signings

Antonio Conte believes that Tottenham must spend in the current transfer window in order to improve the quality of the team.

Conte wants more signings at Spurs

When Antonio Conte has something to say to you, he doesn’t go through all four corners. At Tottenham, the London club’s leaders have seen this on several occasions. Frank of the collar when it comes to cleaning up his workforce, the Italian coach does not hesitate to confide publicly that his team is not at the level of other Premier League leaders.

And if the Italian tactician has been repeating this speech for a few weeks, it is because it expects a strong sign from his leaders. In short: Conte wants signings in the transfer window. The two priorities of the Spurs coach are a right-back and an additional striker. The president, Daniel Levy, will he grant his wishes? We don’t know yet, but Conte implicitly reminded him of his expectations.

“I’m not stupid to understand that there is a big gap with the important teams in England. To close the gap, you need to improve the team, improve the quality of training and work. You have to have a project and have a program. The club asked me after a month to have a meeting and I said no, I would rather have another month to do the right assessment.

It’s fair, it’s to give me more time, but also for the players to show me who deserves to stay here. I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts on the situation, and that is the most important thing. Then the club must decide on the best way forward,” he said, in remarks relayed by The Times.

And while he has not said anything explicitly, Conte has made himself very clear.

The former Chelsea and Internazionale manager knows that it will require considerable investment in order to help Spurs fight for silverware. However, if his wishes are not granted, we’re certain that there would be drama and perhaps some tears.