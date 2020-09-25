Sam Rodon says Joe Rodon will not leave Swansea for West Ham

The brother of Swansea City central defender Joe Rodon has claimed on Twitter that he will not join West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Sam Rodon has joked that he is available on a free transfer and is ready to move to Premier League club West Ham.





Rodon has stated that his brother, Joe, is happy at Swansea, who are playing in the Championship this season and are aiming to finish in the top six.

The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg claimed on Twitter this week that West Ham are interested in signing Rodon from Swansea in the summer transfer window.

On possible West Ham signings, have heard that Arsenal's Calum Chambers on loan one option. Have had a look at Swansea defender Joe Rodon but he'd be very expensive. Not sure Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe good enough any more #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) September 23, 2020

Im available on a free 🙋‍♂️⚒ hes happy in Swansea 🦢 #foreverblowingbubbles pic.twitter.com/245y8DWRYr — Sam Rodon (@SamRodon) September 24, 2020

Stats

Rodon has made two appearances in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 22-year-old centre-back made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Swans, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, the youngster made 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Swansea, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

West Ham need to sign a new centre-back this summer, as defensively the London club have not been great for a while.

Rodon is a good and promising young defender, but perhaps the Hammers should look at someone better and who has got top-flight experience.