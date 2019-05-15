Ryan Sessegnon wants to join Tottenham this summer

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
The talented youngster is expected to leave following Fulham’s relegation and he is valued at around £40 million.
According to London Evening Standard, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the player but he prefers to join the Londoners.
Tottenham have Champions League football and that seems to have made a difference. The report adds that the player wants to stay in London as well.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to break the bank for the 18-year-old now.
Sessegnon has just 1 year left on his deal and £40 million is big money for a player who has not proven himself in the Premier League yet.
Levy will be looking to negotiate a lower fee and if the player decides to push for a move, Fulham might have to lower their demands eventually.
Sessegnon is a top quality talent and Pochettino could develop him into a potential star.
The Fulham ace can play as a wing-back as well as a winger. His versatility will be a major bonus for Tottenham next season.