Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Thiago Silva allegedly willing to take pay-cut

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Thiago Silva.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham are interested in signing Silva in the summer transfer window.





The Brazil international central defender is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month and will become a free agent.

According to The Telegraph, the 35-year-old has been earning £1.3 million per month as salary at PSG.

It has been reported that the former AC Milan star dreams of playing in the Premier League, and that to fulfil it, he will ‘take a huge drop in wages’.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Silva is one of the best central defenders on the planet and remains a world-class player.

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the month, Spurs will need to sign a replacement.

Silva may be 35 years of age, but he is very fit and has a wealth of experience, and he would bring with him a winning mentality to the Spurs dressing room that they desperately need.

A one-year deal on a free transfer for less than £1.3 million would be worth the financial outlay for Spurs next season.