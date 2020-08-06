Reported Leeds United target Emiliano Martinez comments on Arsenal future

Reported Leeds United target Emiliano Martinez has said that he will leave Arsenal this summer if he is not assured of playing time next season, as quoted on TyC Sports.

Martinez has said that if Arsenal do not assure him that he will get to play 35 to 40 games during the 2020-21 campaign, then he will look for playing time at another club.





The Sun reported last month of interest from Leeds in signing the Argentine goalkeeper from the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

The West Yorkshire club will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

However, The Times reported this month that Arsenal are planning to hand Martinez a new contract.

The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper is out of contract at the Gunners in the summer of 2022, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

TyC Sports quotes Martinez as saying about his future: “If Arsenal don’t assure me 35, 40 matches and I don’t play as a starter, I’ll look for minutes elsewhere.”

Boost for Leeds United

Martinez played in the final Premier League games of the season due to injury to Bernd Leno, and the goalkeeper also turned out in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Leno is the first-choice goalkeeper at the North London club, and it is hard to see head coach Mikel Arteta relegating the German to the substitutes’ bench when he is fit and available.

Martinez’s comments are a boost to Leeds in their reported attempt to sign him, as they suggest that he will leave this summer if he is not assured of playing time.