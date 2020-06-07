Reported Everton and Aston Villa target Jose Callejon has allegedly picked his next club

Jose Callejon has reportedly decided his next club, and it is not Everton or Aston Villa.

Callejon is at Napoli at the moment, but the Spain international is out of contract at the Italian club this summer.

According to AreaNapoli, Premier League duo Everton and Villa are interested in signing the former Real Madrid star – who can operate as a forward or as a winger – on a free transfer.

However, according to Le Bombe di Vlad, the former Espanyol star is going back to Spain and will join Valencia on a free transfer this summer.

The report has claimed of interest from Sevilla as well, but Valencia have proved to be more convincing for the Spain international.

Stats

Callejon has been on the books of Napoli since the summer of 2013 and has been superb for the Serie A club over the years.

The Spain international has been a key figure in the Naples outfit challenging for the Scudetto and in them playing regularly in the Champions League.

According to WhoScored, Callejon has made 19 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.

The attacker has also provided one assist in six Champions League games for the Italian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.