Report: Wolves to sign Matija Sarkic after Aston Villa exit

According to The Express & Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of signing Matija Sarkic, who is becoming a free agent after leaving Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Sarkic has announced on Twitter that he is leaving Villa, having been at the club since since 2015.





What a journey! It’s been a great 5 years at @AVFCOfficial . Full of good memories and experiences.

Thank you to all my team mates, everyone at the club and all the villains! Good luck tomorrow pic.twitter.com/d7k4yrmsXl — sarkicmatija (@sarkicmatija) July 25, 2020

The Montenegro international goalkeeper has failed to break into the Villa first team, and has been out on loan at various clubs, including Wigan Athletic and Livingston.

Villa have decided not to hand Sarkic a new contract, but talks over a deal at Wolves are almost done, according to The Express & Star.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old has been in talks with Wolves for over a month, and that they have ended in the goalkeeper agreeing a contract with the Premier League.

The report has added that the goalkeeper, who will join the Wanderers on a free transfer, will be sent out on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

Big move

Wolves are a massive club and are going places, and it must be hugely encouraging for Sarkic that he is reportedly about to join the Wanderers.

If the 23-year-old does well during his loan spell away next season, then he could find himself break into Nuno’s first team thereafter.