Report: West Ham United submit £33 million bid for Saint Etienne centre-back Wesley Fofana

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, West Ham United have submitted a £33 million bid for Saint Etienne centre-back Wesley Fofana.

West Ham have made a bid of €25 million plus €11 million in add ons for Saint Etienne centre back Wesley Fofana — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) September 23, 2020

The Hammers are keen to part with an initial £23 million for the services of the Frenchman, and another £10 million in add-ons if certain clauses are fulfilled.





Fofana has also been linked with Leicester City, but Saint Etienne aren’t keen on letting one of their best players leave this summer.

West Ham have suffered defeats in both of their opening two Premier League games of the season, and they need to strengthen at the back to boost their survival chances this term.

Their attempts to sign Burnley’s James Tarkowski have been rebuffed, and they have now turned attention to the Ligue 1 man.

The 19-year-old is highly rated and has constantly put in performances beyond his age and experience recently, but whether he is the answer to the Hammers’ defensive woes remains to be seen.

The teenage sensation featured in 16 games across all competitions last term and has played three Ligue 1 games this term, helping St. Etienne to three victories.

Leicester are definitely a more attractive option to Fofana given their recent achievements, and whether West Ham can pip them to his signature remains to be seen.