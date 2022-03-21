West Ham transfer news: Hammers ready to offer more than £50m for star midfielder

West Ham United are reportedly still interested in signing Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips.

The Hammers had made a move to secure the signature of the 26-year-old in the January transfer window. But they failed as they couldn’t agree a fee with the Whites.

However, as per Football Insider, the East London outfit are still keen on the player and will make efforts to bring him to the London Stadium in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that West Ham United are ready to offer more than £50 million plus enormous salary to land the highly rated midfielder.

But Leeds are said to value Phillips, who has two years remaining on his current contract, at around £60-70 million.

Hammers should do everything to land the England international

There is no doubt that Kalvin Phillips is currently one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

After progressing through the Whites’ youth academy, he has made 226 appearances across all competitions for the West Yorkshire outfit, scoring 14 and creating 13 goals in the process.

He has proven his skills in the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship with Leeds in 2020.

However, the 26-year-old has failed to make an impact for his side this season as a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined since December.

But he was featured on the bench in the Whites’ 3-2 win over Wolves last weekend and should return to the team by the start of April when his side take on Southampton.

The Hammers boss David Moyes failed to make some good signings in January and now they are paying the price of having a small squad.

The East London outfit’s latest defeat at Tottenham Hotspur have almost ended their hopes of finishing in the top four. And now securing a top six finish is the best they could hope for this season.

The club shouldn’t make the same mistake in the summer and if there is a chance that they could land Phillips, then they should do absolutely everything to secure his services.