Leicester submit €32m offer for Wesley Fofana

Leicester City have been linked with a move for the St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana this summer.

The 19-year-old is a target for Brendan Rodgers’ side and they have submitted a €32m offer for him.





According to L’Équipe (h/t GFFN), the French outfit have now turned down the offer and they are thought to be holding out for a fee of around €50m.

Claude Puel believes that Fofana will be worth around €50m after another successful season. It will be interesting to see if the Foxes can convince the Ligue 1 outfit to sell the player in the coming weeks.

The Premier League side have failed with three offers so far and it remains to be seen whether are willing to return with another offer in future.

Fofana is a massive talent and he has a big future ahead of him. Rodgers could help him fulfil his potential at Leicester.

The Foxes manager has an impressive track record of developing young players and Fofana could be the ideal project for him.

The 19-year-old could be the long-term partner for Soyuncu if he moves to Leicester this summer.

Leicester will have to improve at the back if they want to secure a top four finish and Fofana could prove to be a useful addition for them.