Report: West Ham United plotting January loan move for Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen

According to Italian sports journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira, West Ham United have opened talks with Serie A giants Inter Milan as they look to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen on loan when the winter transfer window opens next month.

#WestHam have opened talks with #Inter for Christian #Eriksen on loan. The danish player waitng for a call from #PSG, where is coming his mentor Mauricio #Pochettino. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 29, 2020

The Denmark international has struggled to impress since moving to San Siro last January and isn’t in the plans of manager Antonio Conte.





He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with a reunion with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly on the cards ahead of the Argentine’s expected move to the Parc des Princes dugout.

However, it appears that West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to bring the Inter midfielder back to the English Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether that could indeed happen.

Eriksen has also been routinely linked with Arsenal, and while crossing the North London divide might be impossible, joining the Hammers shouldn’t and wouldn’t be a problem.

West Ham have struggled to create goalscoring chances on a regular basis so far this term, and they could do with a midfielder in the mould of the Dane.

While the 28-year-old has only scored once and assisted twice in 25 Serie A games since joining Inter, he wouldn’t have a problem helping the Hammers thrive in the final third.

Conte has barely played Eriksen in his favourite position given his formation and style of play, and that has seen the former Spurs star struggle.

The midfielder registered double digits in his goal involvement every season while at Tottenham, and it’s not a surprise that PSG appear to be keen on recruiting his services.

West Ham will be landing a huge player if a deal for Eriksen goes through, and pulling such a move off could boost their chances of finishing in the top-six.