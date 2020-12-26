Arsenal in talks over Eriksen but PSG could hijack the deal

Inter Milan and Arsenal have been in talks for several days over a deal that would see Christian Eriksen head to the Emirates but Paris Saint-Germain could enter the race for the Denmark international, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato.

Inter CEO Marotta to @SkySport: "Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He's gonna leave in January. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space". 🇩🇰 #Eriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has started just four games in the Serie A this season and is clearly not compatible with Inter manager Antonio Conte’s style of football. The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions this season and is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

Arsenal have made their worst start to a season in Premier League history and find themselves 15th in the league. They are winless in their last seven Premier League games and have scored just 12 goals in 14 games. They are struggling to create chances in front of goal and are in dire need of a player like Eriksen.

PSG could make a late move to sign Eriksen in the January transfer window as they look to be closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The former Spurs boss managed the Denmark international for a number of years and reached a Champions League final with him in his team. It is being reported that Pochettino could request PSG to secure the transfer of Eriksen next month.

The French side’s ability to sign Eriksen will hinge on how far into negotiations Arsenal and Inter Milan are at this stage. It will come as a massive blow to the Gunners if they get beaten to the punch by last season’s Champions League finalists.

The North London side welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Boxing Day and will be hoping to return to winning ways.