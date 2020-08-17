Report: West Ham United leading Shane Duffy chase

West Ham United are leading the race for Brighton and Hove Albion central defender Shane Duffy, according to The Daily Record.

Celtic have opened talks with Premier League side Brighton over the signing of Duffy, with West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Burnley also interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international, it has been claimed.





However, according to the report, David Moyes’s West Ham are leading the chase for the former Blackburn Rovers star.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Duffy played under Moyes at Everton, and there is no doubt that the Scotsman will know all about the Republic of Ireland international.

West Ham had problems defensively last season, and it is an area that the London club need to address.

Duffy may have fallen down the pecking order at Brighton, but he is a no-nonsense defender who is at the peak of his powers.

It is unlikely that Brighton will ask for a lot in transfer fees to sell Duffy on a permanent basis, and if West Ham are able to bring him to the London Stadium, then it will be a very good business for the Hammers.