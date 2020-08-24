Report: West Ham United confident of Shane Duffy signing

West Ham United are confident of signing Shane Duffy from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, according to The London Evening Standard.

It has been reported that West Ham have targeted the Republic of Ireland international defender, and that the London club are confident of securing his services from Premier League rivals Brighton this summer.





Stats

According to WhoScored, Duffy made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season, scoring one goal in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Everton central defender scored five goals and provided one assist in 35 league games for the Seagulls, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Duffy provided one assist in 37 league games for Brighton, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

West Ham manager Moyes knows Duffy from their time together at Everton, and there is no surprise that the Scotsman reportedly wants to secure the services of the Republic of Ireland international central defender.

The Hammers did not do well defensively and just about managed to escape the drop to the Championship, and Moyes will want his side to do better in 2020-21.

West Ham narrowly avoided the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the last season and will hope to push for a top-10 finish in 2020-21.