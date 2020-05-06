Report: Tottenham Hotspur to hand new contract to Serge Aurier

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur will hand Serge Aurier a new contract.
It has been reported that Tottenham will offer a new deal to the Ivory Coast international in the coming weeks.
European teams, including AC Milan, are interested in the 27-year-old right-back, who could decide to extend his stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to the report.
Stats
Aurier has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £23 million.
The Ivory Coast international right-back has not always had the best of times at Spurs, but this season, the 27-year-old has started to do well on a consistent basis.
According to WhoScored, Aurier has made 22 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.
The former PSG man has also scored one goal and provided two assists in five Champions League matches for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.