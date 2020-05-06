Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Benoit Badiashile

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.
It has been reported that Tottenham are among a number of clubs who are monitoring Badiashile and have asked to be kept informed about the 19-year-old defender’s situation.
Spurs are looking for at least one central defender this summer, with the France Under-19 international available for a knockdown price due to the economic uncertainty in the world of football caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Badiashile made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, and he also played two matches in the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France each.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager scored one goal in 20 league matches and played twice in the Champions League for Monaco, according to WhoScored.
Given Badiashile’s talent and potential, he would be a very good signing for Tottenham in the long run.
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry worked with Badiashile during his managerial spell at Monaco.
Ligue 1 has already been called due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Premier League is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.