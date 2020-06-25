Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho an admirer of Diego Carlos

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Diego Carlos, who is also reportedly on the radar of Liverpool as well.

The Telegraph has claimed that Tottenham boss Mourinho is “an admirer” of Sevilla central defender Carlos.





However, according to the report, La Liga outfit Sevilla want more than £35 million as transfer fee for the 27-year-old, which could make a move for Spurs “difficult”.

ABC Sevilla reported in March of interest in the Brazilian central defender from Liverpool, as well as from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Carlos has scored two goals in 29 La Liga appearances for Sevilla so far this season.

The 27-year-old also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Spanish club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Brazilian scored one goal in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool?

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, and Carlos would certainly find the Reds a more appealing and more ambition club.

However, Tottenham are a massive club and are also based in London, which could play a factor in the Brazilian defender’s decision.