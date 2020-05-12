Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United want Pervis Estupinan

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Pervis Estupinan from Premier League rivals Watford in the summer transfer window.
Estupinan is on loan at Spanish club Osasuna from Watford and is scheduled to stay there until the end of the season.
Sport has claimed that Tottenham have enquired about the possibility of securing the services of the 22-year-old left-back this summer.
United have also made contact about signing the Ecuador international, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in the youngster as well, according to the report.
Stats
Estupinan has been at Watford since 2016, but the youngster has yet to play in the Premier League for the Hornets.
The young left-back has been out on loan at Granada, Almeria and Mallorca in recent years, and he has been progressing and developing well as a footballer.
According to WhoScored, the left-back has scored one goal and provided three assists in 26 La Liga appearances for Osasuna so far this season.
Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear if and when the season will resume, or when the summer transfer window will open.