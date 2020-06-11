Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United interested in Ivan Perisic

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, according to Fussball Transfers.

However, according to the report, Perisic’s preference is to stay at Bayern Munich next season and beyound, with the Croatia international winger having moved to the German club on loan from Inter in the summer of 2019.





Bayern do not want to pay more than €10 million (£8.92 million) as transfer fee to make the 31-year-old’s loan deal permanent, while Inter want €15 million (£13.39 million), according to the report.

Stats

Perisic has made 10 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring four goals and provided three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Croatia international winger has also made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Bavarian giants this campaign, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jose Mourinho to miss out again?

Back in July 2018, Jose Mourinho said that he wanted to sign Perisic for Manchester United, as quoted in Calciomercato.

Mourinho, now in charge of Tottenham, said that he wanted to sign the former Borussia Dortmund winger for the Red Devils.

Calciomercato quoted Mourinho as saying in July 2018: “I wanted Ivan Perisic. He went from Croatia to Borussia Dortmund, then to Wolfsburg, then to Inter.

“I do not know why he did not come to Manchester United, I wanted him.”

Given Perisic’s reported preference to stay at Bayern, if the German club and Inter agree on a transfer fee, then Mourinho will miss out on him for the second time.