Report: Southampton agree loan transfer of Theo Walcott from Everton

According to The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 3pm, October 5, 2020), Everton and Southampton have agreed over a loan move for Theo Walcott.

It has been reported that Walcott will join Southampton on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Everton on summer transfer deadline day.





Theo Walcott Stats

According to WhoScored, Walcott has played 12 minutes in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, while during the 2019-20 campaign, the former Arsenal forward made 17 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

Back in 2018-19, Walcott made 24 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good move for Theo Walcott?

Walcott has not really been a huge success at Everton, and it makes sense for him to move to Southampton on a loan deal.

The 31-year-old started his professional club football career at the Saints, and a return to St. Mary’s Stadium could make him get back to his best, especially as he now seems to have got over the injury problems that severely affected him when he was at Arsenal.