Report: Simon Mignolet is leaving Liverpool to join Club Brugge

According to HLN, Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is leaving the Anfield outfit to join Club Brugge and has already landed in Belgium in order to seal the move.
The former Sunderland goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker since the Brazilian’s arrival from AS Roma last summer and was always keen to leave.
Mignolet is expected to become Club Brugge’s first choice, and Liverpool could look to bring in another cover in the department before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.
The Belgium international arrived at Anfield in 2013, quickly establishing himself as first choice, playing all 38 league games in his first campaign and holding on to his starting berth until the arrival of Loris Karius in the summer of 2017.
The 31-year-old didn’t feature in any single league game last term, playing only two cup games.
Mignolet has played 155 league games for Liverpool, featuring in 204 appearances across all competitions, and his inability to play effectively with his legs and help start play from the back was one of the reasons he fell out of favour under manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Telegraph claims the move is worth £6 million, and Club Brugge wants to quickly get the deal over the line ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kiev.
Mignolet told Klopp he wants to leave in order to play regularly, and his wish has finally been granted from the look of things.