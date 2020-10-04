Report: Sheffield United set to sign Metz striker and Tottenham Hotspur target Habib Diallo

According to Le Republicain Lorrain (via GFFN), Sheffield United are set to sign Metz striker Habib Diallo ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old pulled out of his side’s squad to face Lorient today to travel to England this morning.





The Blades have agreed a £16 million deal for the Senegalese and will hope to get the necessary documentation done before the end of tomorrow.

Diallo has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion, and he was said to be keen on a move to the former.

Jose Mourinho’s side had asked about the Senegal international in January, and while he was looking forward to joining the Portuguese, it doesn’t appear that a move has worked out.

Spurs have since signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a season-long loan, and they are now looking to bring in a centre-back before the window shuts.

Diallo bagged 12 goals and three assists in 26 league games last season in the Ligue 1, and he was responsible for 26 goals and six assists in 37 Ligue 2 games in 2018-19 as his side secured promotion to the French top-flight.

With Sheffield struggling in front of goal thus far this term, landing the Senegalese will come handy, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.

Chris Wilder’s men failed to score in their opening three Premier League games of the season, losing all three, and they have snapped up England youth international striker Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.