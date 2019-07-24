Report: Romelu Lukaku is fit to play for Manchester United but struck deal with club to sit out tour games to avoid wrecking Inter Milan move

According to The Sun, Manchester United Romelu Lukaku is fully fit to play but struck a deal with the club to sit out of the tour games in order not to get injured.
The Belgium international wants to leave for Inter Milan this summer after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, but the Serie A giants are yet to meet the Red Devils’ asking price.
It remains to be seen if the former Everton star will link up with Antonio Conte at San Siro this summer, but he is being cautious not to get injured and see a move fall through, hence the decision not to be involved in United’s pre-season clashes.
Lukaku has missed the games against Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter, and will also sit out of tomorrow’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting he isn’t fit.
The 26-year-old told the Norwegian earlier this month he wanted to leave, and United are hoping the Italians meet their £75 million asking price as soon as possible, in order for them to bring a replacement in before the new Premier League season starts.
While Lukaku indeed felt a slight problem in his ankle the day before the Perth Glory game, he could have gone ahead and still participated if he took a pain killer, but both club and player decided not to risk aggravating it, as that could deal a blow on a potential exit.