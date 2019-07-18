Report reveals Steve Bruce’s transfer warchest at Newcastle

Newcastle United have appointed Steve Bruce as their new manager.
The former Aston Villa boss will be handed a significant warchest to strengthen his side before the start of the new season.
According to Sky Sports, Bruce will be allowed to spend more than £90m this summer.
Newcastle United have already sold a key player in Ayoze Perez and that has bolstered their transfer kitty.
It will be interesting to see who they bring in to replace their attackers now. Rondon left the club upon the expiry of his loan spell and the Venezuelan is now heading to China.
Newcastle must bring in two quality attackers and then improve their defence.
Benitez made them punch above their weight last season. In reality, Newcastle are quite mediocre and they will need investment to turn their squad around.
Although the reported transfer kitty will excite the fans, it will be interesting to see how much Bruce actually spends.
Mike Ashley has over-promised and under-delivered in the past.
Steve Bruce has a massive challenge ahead of him and he will need the full backing of the owner in order to succeed.
A strong summer could set to the tone for Newcastle heading into the new season.