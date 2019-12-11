Blog Teams Rangers Report: Rangers trio Steven Davis, Jermain Defoe and Allan McGregor all set to pen new contracts

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers trio Steven Davis, Jermain Defoe and Allan McGregor are all set to pen new contracts with the Ibrox club in what is a massive boost for manager Steven Gerrard.

The Gers boss himself is set to sign a new deal that will keep him at Ibrox till 2024, and three key players will now follow suit with one-year extensions each.

Defoe arrived on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth in January, and will now sign a permanent deal having regularly expressed his desire to do so and end his playing career in Scotland.

The 37-year-old has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances for Rangers so far, and he’s not showing signs of slowing down.

Goalkeeper McGregor has triggered a one-year extension based on the number of appearances the 37-year-old has made since returning to the club in the summer of 2018, and a new back-up goalie and potential long-term is expected to be brought in next month or in the summer, depending on when Wes Foderingham leaves.

Midfielder Davis rejoined Rangers last January, initially on a six-month loan deal from Southampton, but is now set to sign a new deal that will keep him at the club till June 2021 after the move was made permanent in the summer with his existing contract due to expire next summer.

