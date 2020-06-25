Report: Rangers keen on landing Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe if Alfredo Morelos leaves

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers will look to land Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe if Alfredo Morelos leaves Ibrox this summer.

The Colombian has been linked with a couple of Premier League sides ahead of the summer transfer window and the Light Blues could look to cash in due to the financial fears sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wanted Roofe last term, but he joined the Belgian side for £7 million instead after leaving Leeds United.

The 27-year-old moved to Anderlecht in order to achieve his dream of playing European football, but the side finished in eighth-place and Gerrard is hoping the lure of a Europa League campaign could help boost his side’s chances of landing him.

Rangers want to stop Celtic from winning a 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row next term, and while losing Morelos could affect them, they reckon Roofe can do the job.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions at Elland Road last term and ended the current campaign with seven goals in 16 games.

Rangers reckon they can land the English striker for less than the £7 million Anderlecht paid for him last summer, and with selling Morelos set to earn them a fortune, paying to land a quality replacement shouldn’t be a problem.