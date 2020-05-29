Report: Rafael Benitez would love Philippe Coutinho at Newcastle United

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rafael Benitez would love to sign former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho for Newcastle United.

The Telegraph recently reported that Benitez is open to taking charge of Newcastle once the prospective takeover by Saudi Arabia’s PIF goes through.

The former Liverpool manager left the Magpies at the end of last season.

Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Newcastle have started talks with the Brazil international attacking midfielder and his representatives.

The Spanish publication has also claimed that Benitez would love to manage Coutinho – who can also operate as a winger and is on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment – at Newcastle.

Blockbuster signing for Newcastle United

Coutinho is a very creative player, and the former Liverpool star would be a blockbuster signing for Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

True, the 27-year-old has not been great for Barcelona or for Bayern, but his track record in the Premier League with Liverpool suggests that he would have no problem in slotting back into English football.

Coutinho’s ability to create chances for his teammates and to score goals will make Newcastle a better team and will enhance their chances of challenging for the European places.