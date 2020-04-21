Report: PSG keen on Newcastle United loanee and Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose

According to Football Insider, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer and have scouted him while playing for Newcastle United.
The England international joined the Magpies on loan till the end of the season in January, and has featured in six games since then.
PSG have had scouts run the rule over Rose at Saint James’ Park and are looking to bring him to Parc des Princes when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has already played his last game for Tottenham after reportedly falling out with boss Jose Mourinho, and the North London club want to sell him with only a year left on his current contract.
Newcastle would love to sign Rose permanently, and while PSG now stand in their way, splashing the cash once they have new owners won’t be a problem.
However, Magpies boss Steve Bruce isn’t likely to be at SJP next term, and it remains to be seen if the new manager will be keen to retain the left-back.
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Newcastle job, with Rafa Benitez, Massimiliano Allegri and Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre also said to be in running for the job.
Should Pochettino become the next Toons boss, a permanent move for Rose could be on the cards, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the duo and the club.